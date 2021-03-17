G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Position Reduced by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,938 shares of company stock worth $2,163,722. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GTHX opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of $930.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

