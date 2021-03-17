FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised by Analyst

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $8.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.75. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.62.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $312.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

