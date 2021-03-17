FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By G.Research (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – G.Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LXRX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

LXRX opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $807.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.