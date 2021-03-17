FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Issued By Raymond James

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pollard Banknote in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

PBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

TSE:PBL opened at C$52.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 41.09. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$12.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

