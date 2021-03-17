Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $891.75 million, a PE ratio of -66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Equities analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in Funko by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Funko by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

