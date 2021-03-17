FunFair Trading Up 6.2% This Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $362.67 million and approximately $13.30 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00053326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.58 or 0.00648708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070518 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00034351 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars.

