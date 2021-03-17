FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

FCEL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,433,875. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 5.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

