freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the February 11th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRTAF. Barclays raised shares of freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. freenet has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.