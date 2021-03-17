Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB cut shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

