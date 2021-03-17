Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB cut shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.