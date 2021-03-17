Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Upgraded at Barclays

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.50. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Frank’s International stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $969.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

