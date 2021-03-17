Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Michael C. Dennison Sells 4,264 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FOXF stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average is $103.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

