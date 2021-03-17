Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 11th total of 181,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,040. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Industries will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

