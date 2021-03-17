Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.16.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $189.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62. Fortinet has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,328,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

