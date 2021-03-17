Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $189.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average of $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

