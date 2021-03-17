Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Update

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 11th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of FTNT traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,343. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.62.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

