FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0643

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $19.91 million and $46,460.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00053417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.18 or 0.00650912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025466 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00034467 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,692,720 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.