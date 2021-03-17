Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

