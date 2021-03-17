Fluent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,094 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 3,385 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. 56,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $401.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. Analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 124,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fluent by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 81,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluent by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

