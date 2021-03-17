Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $480.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.
