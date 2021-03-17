Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $480.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 124,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,978 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.