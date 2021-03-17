Flowchain Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Flowchain has a market cap of $17,860.88 and approximately $29,985.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00053422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.27 or 0.00659447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00025996 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

