Flow Trading Down 1.4% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $35.26 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $33.13 or 0.00059464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.85 or 0.00455565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00058381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00125241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00072762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.81 or 0.00561371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

