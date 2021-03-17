Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Tops $20.34

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00054230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.97 or 0.00662462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

