Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

Shares of NYSE FTK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 1,388,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,312. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.