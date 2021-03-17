Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.
Shares of NYSE FTK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 1,388,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,312. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.
Flotek Industries Company Profile
