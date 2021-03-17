Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of FLXN opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $553.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,592.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,164.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 in the last 90 days. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after buying an additional 216,183 shares in the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,001,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 520,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

