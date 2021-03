Five Below Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,082 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,812 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $193.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $201.48.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $1,696,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Five Below by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $5,734,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $80,122,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

