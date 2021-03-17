Five Below Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,082 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,812 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $193.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $201.48.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $1,696,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Five Below by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $5,734,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $80,122,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

