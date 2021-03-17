First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,991. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

