First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,115. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.