First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) PT Raised to $24.00 at Raymond James

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $23,065,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 279,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

