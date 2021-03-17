First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Price Target Raised to C$0.65

First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of FCC stock opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Cobalt has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.
About First Cobalt
Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.