First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Price Target Raised to C$0.65

First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of FCC stock opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Cobalt has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project that covers an area of 1,698 acres located in Idaho. First Cobalt Corp. also controls silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

