FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

