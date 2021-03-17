Financial Review: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 29.71% -8.60% -3.51% Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acorda Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 297.09%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 214.70%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.25 -$272.97 million ($11.94) -0.50 Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 123.89 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -2.40

Autolus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease and ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migraine. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

