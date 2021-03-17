Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 789 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $327.18. 47,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,014. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $278.42 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

