Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 12,411 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. 348,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,985,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $230.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.