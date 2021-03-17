FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.90. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

