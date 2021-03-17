Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 17th (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:FWAA) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FWAA stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $11.67.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

There is no company description available for Fifth Wall Acquisition I Corp.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.