Fiduciary Group LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,153,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 407.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 89,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 71,504 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.