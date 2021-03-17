Fiduciary Group LLC Has $19.57 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $38.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,104.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,061. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,039.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,761.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

