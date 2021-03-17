Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

