Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,465.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 885,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69.

