Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.11

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 8329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,068. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

