Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Lessened by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,334 shares of company stock worth $10,195,068. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

