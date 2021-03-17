Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Holdings Raised by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,630,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $77.88.

