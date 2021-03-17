Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Gap Down to $64.58

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.58, but opened at $57.15. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $284.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Corporate insiders own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

