FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75,870 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.52.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $260.80 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.14 and a 200-day moving average of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

