Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 75,299 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,237,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $153,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 189.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $72.43. 14,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,742. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Cowen increased their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

