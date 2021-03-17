Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 66,975 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,975 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of Wingstop worth $167,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 32.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wingstop by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.