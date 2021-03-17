Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 129,285 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,598,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,285 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.29% of KeyCorp worth $206,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $60,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 170,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,674. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

