Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 183.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $243,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 179,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.