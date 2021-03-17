Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.04

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and traded as high as $27.50. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 8,846 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $300.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

