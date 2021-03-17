Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

